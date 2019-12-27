XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a drop of 32.6% from the November 28th total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

XELB has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of XCel Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut XCel Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded XCel Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in XCel Brands stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) by 50.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,498 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.40% of XCel Brands worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XELB opened at $1.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.77. XCel Brands has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The company has a market cap of $30.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.57.

XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The textile maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). XCel Brands had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that XCel Brands will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands.

