Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 269,100 shares, an increase of 72.5% from the November 28th total of 156,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 699,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xenetic Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Xenetic Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Xenetic Biosciences by 1,050.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 32,945 shares during the period. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $484,000. 13.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XBIO opened at $1.45 on Friday. Xenetic Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average is $2.60.

Xenetic Biosciences Company Profile

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

