Ximen Mining Corp (CVE:XIM) Director Christopher Ross Anderson Buys 192,308 Shares

Ximen Mining Corp (CVE:XIM) Director Christopher Ross Anderson bought 192,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.39 per share, with a total value of C$75,000.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,537,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,769,639.43.

XIM traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.36. 165,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,859. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54. Ximen Mining Corp has a 1-year low of C$0.24 and a 1-year high of C$0.86.

Get Ximen Mining alerts:

About Ximen Mining

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primary asset is the Brett Gold Project in located in the British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Elm Tree Minerals Inc and changed its name to Ximen Mining Corp.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Ximen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ximen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.