XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 410,500 shares, a drop of 45.9% from the November 28th total of 758,600 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

XOMA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised XOMA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of XOMA in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Get XOMA alerts:

In related news, CEO James R. Neal sold 4,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $95,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,017 shares in the company, valued at $484,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 373,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,210,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of XOMA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in XOMA during the third quarter worth $244,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in XOMA by 2,151.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 22,828 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in XOMA in the second quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in XOMA in the second quarter valued at $510,000. Institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XOMA opened at $28.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. XOMA has a 52 week low of $11.49 and a 52 week high of $28.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 1.28.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.68. XOMA had a negative net margin of 10.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $8.86 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that XOMA will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

Featured Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.