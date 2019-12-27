XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Short Interest Up 25.5% in December

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 198,400 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the November 28th total of 158,100 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in XPEL stock. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. owned 0.16% of XPEL as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 11.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of XPEL in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

XPEL stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. XPEL has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $16.27.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $35.62 million during the quarter.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. The company offers paint protection films; headlight protection; automotive window films; and plotters. It also provides apparel, merchandise, aftercare products, paint protection films, microfiber products, install tools, and paint protection film install tolls through online.

