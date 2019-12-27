Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) Short Interest Up 19.1% in December

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the November 28th total of 890,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 262,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several analysts have weighed in on YMAB shares. Wedbush assumed coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $100,840.00. Also, Director James Healy acquired 90,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.79 per share, for a total transaction of $2,681,100.00. Insiders sold a total of 31,250 shares of company stock worth $840,108 in the last three months. Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YMAB. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $290,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 422.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 15,526 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,637,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 33.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ YMAB opened at $33.27 on Friday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $34.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.13 and its 200 day moving average is $26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.16). Research analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

