Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Short Interest Up 32.9% in December

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 22,860,000 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the November 28th total of 17,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE AUY opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 0.88. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $3.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.22.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $357.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.58 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several analysts have commented on AUY shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on Yamana Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.75 target price on the stock. CIBC set a $4.00 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.41.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUY. Bennicas & Associates Inc. raised its position in Yamana Gold by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 225,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 66,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 636,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 134,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

