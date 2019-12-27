YEE (YEE) Price Hits $0.0009 on Exchanges

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 27th. YEE has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and $160,050.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, YEE has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One YEE token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, ABCC, OKEx and FCoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get YEE alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038053 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $431.39 or 0.05870892 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029539 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035847 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001879 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000280 BTC.

YEE Token Profile

YEE (YEE) is a token. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com.

Buying and Selling YEE

YEE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Huobi, CoinTiger, FCoin, ABCC, DigiFinex and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.