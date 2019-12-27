YOU COIN (YOU) Market Capitalization Tops $17.49 Million

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Over the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One YOU COIN token can currently be bought for about $0.0397 or 0.00000540 BTC on popular exchanges. YOU COIN has a total market cap of $17.49 million and approximately $11.43 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013800 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00183229 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.58 or 0.01242874 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025881 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00120475 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

YOU COIN Profile

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 441,130,953 tokens. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc.

YOU COIN Token Trading

YOU COIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

