Zacks: AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Given $35.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $35.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.27 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned AAON an industry rank of 196 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. ValuEngine cut AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

AAON stock opened at $49.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.50. AAON has a 1 year low of $32.37 and a 1 year high of $53.27.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). AAON had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $113.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AAON will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 59.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after buying an additional 30,630 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in AAON by 2.8% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in AAON by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AAON by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,366 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in AAON by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AAON (AAON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.