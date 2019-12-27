Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) will post sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amphenol’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.98 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.00 billion. Amphenol reported sales of $2.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full year sales of $8.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.01 billion to $8.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.24 billion to $8.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.43.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $107.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.23 and a 200 day moving average of $96.72. Amphenol has a 52-week low of $74.95 and a 52-week high of $109.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.53%.

In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 60,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.59, for a total value of $6,095,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,265. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 13,500 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $1,369,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 595,760 shares of company stock worth $60,558,282. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 82.2% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 537.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 714 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

