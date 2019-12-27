Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Will Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) will post $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. Henry Schein posted earnings of $1.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Henry Schein.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HSIC shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Henry Schein has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.08.

Shares of Henry Schein stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $66.58. The company had a trading volume of 556,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,497. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $56.58 and a 1 year high of $72.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.55 and a 200-day moving average of $65.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.85.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 31st that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Michael S. Ettinger sold 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total transaction of $245,810.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,972 shares in the company, valued at $5,890,605.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total transaction of $459,077.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 242,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,217,042.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,655 shares of company stock valued at $8,373,585. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,865,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,909,000 after purchasing an additional 391,485 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 15.8% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 15,527,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,869 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 0.5% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 6,343,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,395,000 after purchasing an additional 30,201 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,959,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,934,000 after purchasing an additional 20,415 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Henry Schein by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,516,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,980,000 after buying an additional 7,657 shares during the last quarter.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

