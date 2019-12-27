Zacks: Analysts Anticipate International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.07. International Game Technology posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow International Game Technology.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IGT shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of International Game Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of IGT stock opened at $14.91 on Friday. International Game Technology has a twelve month low of $11.32 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average of $13.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 3,247.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in International Game Technology by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in International Game Technology by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in International Game Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Game Technology (IGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.