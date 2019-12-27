Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) to report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Intrepid Potash’s earnings. Intrepid Potash posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Intrepid Potash will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Intrepid Potash.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IPI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Intrepid Potash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

IPI stock opened at $2.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.06. Intrepid Potash has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $4.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $353.68 million, a PE ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.16.

In other Intrepid Potash news, Director Terry Considine acquired 12,472 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $27,937.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 83,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,087.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 41,685 shares of company stock valued at $98,069 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 25.4% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 6,045 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 179.4% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 97,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 62,712 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 183.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 101,163 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 495,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 141,741 shares during the last quarter. 42.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

