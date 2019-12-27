Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $597.10 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) will report $597.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Itron’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $585.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $609.00 million. Itron reported sales of $587.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itron will report full year sales of $2.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Itron.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.38. Itron had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $624.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ITRI shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Itron from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Itron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.90.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 1,000 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $74,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,244.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip Mezey sold 31,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $2,287,690.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,640,708.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,437,040 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Itron by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,987,689 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $312,079,000 after acquiring an additional 60,154 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Itron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,468,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new position in Itron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $587,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Itron by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Itron by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 10,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Itron stock opened at $83.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.72 and a 200-day moving average of $71.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09. Itron has a 52-week low of $45.37 and a 52-week high of $85.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

