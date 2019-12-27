Zacks: Analysts Anticipate New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) to Post $0.15 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) will announce $0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for New Senior Investment Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. New Senior Investment Group also posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that New Senior Investment Group will report full year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover New Senior Investment Group.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SNR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of New Senior Investment Group from $5.25 to $6.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Capital One Financial raised shares of New Senior Investment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 20.1% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 20,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

New Senior Investment Group stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.64. 183,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,790. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.82. New Senior Investment Group has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $8.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.98.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.23%.

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

