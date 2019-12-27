Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $183.34 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to post sales of $183.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $183.91 million and the lowest is $182.80 million. Ormat Technologies posted sales of $190.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full-year sales of $736.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $736.40 million to $737.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $786.94 million, with estimates ranging from $783.30 million to $793.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $170.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORA shares. Roth Capital cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

In other news, EVP Shlomi Argas sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total transaction of $118,181.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,181.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Roberts Christopher acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 11,957 shares of company stock valued at $927,059 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORA. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,383 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORA opened at $74.52 on Friday. Ormat Technologies has a twelve month low of $50.41 and a twelve month high of $79.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

