Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $344.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) to announce sales of $344.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for PTC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $336.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $355.64 million. PTC reported sales of $334.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that PTC will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PTC.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.86 million. PTC had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 12.23%. PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

PTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on PTC from $89.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $75.61 on Friday. PTC has a fifty-two week low of $62.05 and a fifty-two week high of $102.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

In other PTC news, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $44,988.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,199.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $1,866,250.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,962,313. 9.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in PTC by 631.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,500,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,423 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,202,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,176,000 after purchasing an additional 951,754 shares in the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,703,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,784,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,287,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,192,707,000 after purchasing an additional 751,495 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

