Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) to announce ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Redfin’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.13). Redfin reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redfin will report full-year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $238.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.94 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.71%. Redfin’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Redfin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a report on Monday, November 4th. DA Davidson raised Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Redfin from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Redfin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of RDFN traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.20. 396,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,844. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -43.27 and a beta of 1.42. Redfin has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $23.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

In other Redfin news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $626,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,984,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,466,085.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $49,710.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,440.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,000 shares of company stock worth $2,767,470. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Redfin by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,440,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,718,000 after buying an additional 704,587 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Redfin by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,779,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,134 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,618,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,023,000 after purchasing an additional 504,808 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,731,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,160,000 after purchasing an additional 53,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,267,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,792,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

