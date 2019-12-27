Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) to Post $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) will report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SJW Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.24. SJW Group reported earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SJW Group will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SJW Group.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.41). SJW Group had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $114.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.00 million.

SJW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of SJW Group in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $80.00 price objective on SJW Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SJW Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.83.

In related news, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 1,000 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total transaction of $71,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Valer Robert A. Van bought 7,500 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.21 per share, for a total transaction of $504,075.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of SJW Group by 14.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Water Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 133.8% in the third quarter. Water Asset Management LLC now owns 63,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 36,314 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in SJW Group by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in SJW Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in SJW Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SJW traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.55. 2,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,367. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $52.67 and a 12 month high of $74.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 10.79 and a beta of -0.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is 47.81%.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

