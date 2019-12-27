Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) to Announce $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) will report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TEGNA’s earnings. TEGNA reported earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 6th.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TEGNA.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $551.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.52 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 24.84%. TEGNA’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

TGNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on TEGNA in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of TEGNA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on TEGNA in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TEGNA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGNA. Standard General L.P. bought a new position in shares of TEGNA in the second quarter worth $134,378,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 4,704.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,435,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,193,000 after buying an additional 4,342,901 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 281.5% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,380,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,668,000 after buying an additional 1,756,400 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,710,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 308.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,262,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,129,000 after acquiring an additional 953,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGNA traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.72. The stock had a trading volume of 55,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,054. TEGNA has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $17.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day moving average is $15.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.30%.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

