Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.02 Million

Brokerages predict that Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) will report sales of $22.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Tellurian’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.17 million and the lowest is $4.90 million. Tellurian posted sales of $1.87 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,077.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full-year sales of $39.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.40 million to $71.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $187.19 million, with estimates ranging from $81.00 million to $266.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tellurian.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 57.16% and a negative net margin of 677.62%. The business had revenue of $9.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TELL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Tellurian in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Tellurian by 54.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 599.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 11,423.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 11,081 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Tellurian in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TELL opened at $7.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.89. Tellurian has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.41.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

