Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Will Post Earnings of $3.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) to post earnings of $3.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Waters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.06. Waters reported earnings per share of $2.87 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waters will report full year earnings of $8.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $8.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.65 to $10.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13. Waters had a return on equity of 77.73% and a net margin of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $577.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

WAT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Waters from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.00.

WAT stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $233.76. 284,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,219. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $224.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.04. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $174.95 and a fifty-two week high of $255.21.

In related news, Director Laurie H. M.D. Glimcher sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.64, for a total transaction of $472,208.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Conard sold 1,112 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.97, for a total value of $246,830.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,207,164.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,775 shares of company stock valued at $7,639,152 in the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 443,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $98,988,000 after purchasing an additional 46,932 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Waters by 87.6% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 432,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,470,000 after acquiring an additional 201,816 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,328,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in Waters by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 108,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Waters by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

