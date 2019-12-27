Zacks: Analysts Anticipate World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) to Announce $0.61 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) will announce $0.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for World Fuel Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.57. World Fuel Services posted earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that World Fuel Services will report full-year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow World Fuel Services.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

World Fuel Services stock opened at $43.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. World Fuel Services has a 12 month low of $20.18 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 18.96%.

In related news, Director John L. Manley sold 5,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $215,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,356.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ken Bakshi sold 10,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,185.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,450 shares of company stock worth $3,209,652 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the second quarter worth about $43,858,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 4,725.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 526,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,936,000 after acquiring an additional 515,659 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,781,000 after purchasing an additional 465,230 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in World Fuel Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,710,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 711,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,590,000 after purchasing an additional 396,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on World Fuel Services (INT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.