Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) to Post $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zscaler’s earnings. Zscaler posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 11.45% and a negative return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $93.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on ZS shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.11.

Shares of Zscaler stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $47.70. The stock had a trading volume of 19,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545,462. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -394.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $89.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.73.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $101,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,796,732.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $46,800.00. Insiders have sold 15,854 shares of company stock worth $771,301 in the last ninety days. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the second quarter worth $44,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the second quarter worth $68,000. 36.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

