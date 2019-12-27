Zacks: Analysts Expect AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $594.03 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) will post $594.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $586.22 million and the highest is $602.91 million. AvalonBay Communities posted sales of $578.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full-year sales of $2.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.33 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AvalonBay Communities.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.80. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 45.56%. The business had revenue of $587.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on AVB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $217.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.60.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 26,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total transaction of $5,689,022.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total transaction of $165,897.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.5% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 4.9% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 130.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 860.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 12,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVB opened at $208.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $168.34 and a 1 year high of $222.87. The company has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $211.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 67.56%.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

