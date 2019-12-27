Zacks: Analysts Expect CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) to Post $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CarGurus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. CarGurus reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CarGurus.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.99 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

CARG has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CarGurus to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarGurus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.58.

NASDAQ:CARG traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,335. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $45.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.24 and a 200-day moving average of $34.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 62.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.97.

In related news, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $615,800.00. Also, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $201,438.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,292,965 shares of company stock valued at $46,278,779. Insiders own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. HMI Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 248.5% during the third quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 4,357,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,349 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 46.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,176,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,759 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,835,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 2,004.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 606,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,784,000 after purchasing an additional 578,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CarGurus by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,585,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,687,000 after purchasing an additional 512,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

