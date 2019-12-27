Zacks: Analysts Expect Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.53 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) will report $1.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Celanese’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.64 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.38 billion. Celanese reported sales of $1.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celanese will report full year sales of $6.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.56 billion to $6.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Celanese from $102.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Celanese from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Celanese from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.94.

Celanese stock opened at $123.11 on Friday. Celanese has a 52-week low of $85.97 and a 52-week high of $128.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.71 and a 200-day moving average of $116.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CE. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Celanese during the second quarter valued at $49,881,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,862,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 643,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,400,000 after buying an additional 353,468 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 556,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,077,000 after buying an additional 197,107 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 1,305.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 155,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,725,000 after buying an additional 144,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

