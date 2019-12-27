Zacks: Analysts Expect Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) to Post $0.80 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) to post $0.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Cyberark Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Cyberark Software reported earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cyberark Software will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cyberark Software.

Get Cyberark Software alerts:

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.18. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $108.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CYBR shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Cyberark Software from $140.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cyberark Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 target price on shares of Cyberark Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cyberark Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.33.

Shares of CYBR stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $118.18. The stock had a trading volume of 9,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,825. Cyberark Software has a one year low of $68.55 and a one year high of $148.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.95. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 82.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.63.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 26,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd raised its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 9,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cyberark Software (CYBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cyberark Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyberark Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.