Zacks: Analysts Expect Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) to Post $0.80 EPS

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019 // No Comments

Wall Street analysts expect Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) to post $0.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Cyberark Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Cyberark Software reported earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cyberark Software will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cyberark Software.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.18. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $108.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CYBR shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Cyberark Software from $140.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cyberark Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 target price on shares of Cyberark Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cyberark Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.33.

Shares of CYBR stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $118.18. The stock had a trading volume of 9,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,825. Cyberark Software has a one year low of $68.55 and a one year high of $148.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.95. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 82.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.63.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 26,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd raised its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 9,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cyberark Software (CYBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Receive News & Ratings for Cyberark Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyberark Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply