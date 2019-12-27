Zacks: Analysts Expect DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) to Announce $0.16 EPS

Equities analysts expect DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for DASAN Zhone Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.13. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that DASAN Zhone Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DASAN Zhone Solutions.

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). DASAN Zhone Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $71.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum set a $16.00 price target on shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. DASAN Zhone Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

In other DASAN Zhone Solutions news, CEO Il Yung Kim acquired 12,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.31 per share, with a total value of $94,722.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,722.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Philip Yim acquired 5,000 shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 66.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 771.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sepio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,263 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DZSI traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.62. The company had a trading volume of 31,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,559. DASAN Zhone Solutions has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day moving average is $9.87. The stock has a market cap of $179.02 million, a PE ratio of 43.10 and a beta of 0.27.

DASAN Zhone Solutions

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

