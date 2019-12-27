Zacks: Analysts Expect EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) will post $26.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EMCORE’s earnings. EMCORE posted sales of $24.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that EMCORE will report full-year sales of $114.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $113.95 million to $115.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover EMCORE.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 million. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EMKR. ValuEngine raised shares of EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EMCORE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of EMCORE in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of EMCORE in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.61.

Shares of NASDAQ EMKR opened at $3.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.05. EMCORE has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $4.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMKR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in EMCORE in the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its stake in EMCORE by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in EMCORE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in EMCORE by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in California. It offers broadband products comprising cable television; laser, receiver, and photodetector component products; radio frequency over glass FTTP products; satellite/microwave communications products; and wireless communications products.

