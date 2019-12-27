Zacks: Analysts Expect FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts predict that FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) will announce $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for FGL’s earnings. FGL posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 6th.

On average, analysts expect that FGL will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.55 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FGL.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. FGL had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FG. UBS Group cut shares of FGL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FGL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of FGL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of FGL from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of FG stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.50. The company had a trading volume of 18,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.04. FGL has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. FGL’s payout ratio is presently 3.36%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FGL by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,797,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,898,000 after buying an additional 117,103 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FGL by 11.9% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,863,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,789,000 after acquiring an additional 624,445 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FGL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,712,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of FGL by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,834,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,408,000 after purchasing an additional 58,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FGL by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,789,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

