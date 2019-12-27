Zacks: Analysts Expect FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $702.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to announce $702.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for FleetCor Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $691.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $710.80 million. FleetCor Technologies posted sales of $643.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FleetCor Technologies.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.20. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 37.08%. The company had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $320.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $302.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.35.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $283.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. FleetCor Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $179.01 and a fifty-two week high of $315.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

In other news, insider Eales John acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.79 per share, for a total transaction of $79,572.00. Also, insider Garnsey Colette bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,825.00. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,324,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,618,924,000 after acquiring an additional 141,974 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,346,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,063,332,000 after purchasing an additional 321,775 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 7.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,495,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,543,341,000 after purchasing an additional 402,662 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in FleetCor Technologies by 12.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,847,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,473,000 after purchasing an additional 428,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in FleetCor Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,926,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $552,403,000 after purchasing an additional 66,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

