Zacks: Analysts Expect Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Habit Restaurants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.03. Habit Restaurants posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Habit Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Habit Restaurants.

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.19 million. Habit Restaurants had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 0.79%. Habit Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

NASDAQ:HABT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.54. The stock had a trading volume of 257,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,141. The company has a market cap of $267.91 million, a PE ratio of 62.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.71. Habit Restaurants has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $14.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HABT. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Habit Restaurants in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Habit Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Habit Restaurants by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Habit Restaurants by 11,464.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 15,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Habit Restaurants by 5.9% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 25,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 63.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

