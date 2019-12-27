Zacks: Analysts Expect HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) to Announce $0.42 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) will announce earnings per share of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for HubSpot’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.41. HubSpot posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $173.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.82 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 5.74%. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUBS. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised HubSpot from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of HubSpot to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.11.

Shares of HubSpot stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $158.25. 515,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,259. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $117.77 and a 1-year high of $207.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -155.15 and a beta of 1.60.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $1,271,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,604,871.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $81,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,531,948.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,045 shares of company stock worth $4,084,050 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Man Group plc grew its holdings in HubSpot by 17.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 15,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after purchasing an additional 31,938 shares during the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 158,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,990,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after buying an additional 8,068 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

