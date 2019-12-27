Zacks: Analysts Expect Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) will announce $1.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.33 billion. Intercontinental Exchange reported sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full-year sales of $5.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.21 billion to $5.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.46 billion to $5.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 31.97%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ICE. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, FIX assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.54.

In related news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 8,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $826,408.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 361,391 shares in the company, valued at $33,678,027.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $279,009.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,853,914.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,241 shares of company stock worth $2,922,324 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICE. United Bank lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 22,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 65,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after buying an additional 7,544 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth about $552,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $92.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52-week low of $71.20 and a 52-week high of $95.56.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

