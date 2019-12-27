Zacks: Analysts Expect Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $399.93 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) to report $399.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Msci’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $398.70 million and the highest is $402.10 million. Msci reported sales of $361.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Msci will report full-year sales of $1.55 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Msci.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $394.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.79 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 243.52% and a net margin of 39.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Msci in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Msci from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Msci from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.56.

In other news, Director Benjamin F. Dupont sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.51, for a total value of $1,908,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,077,328.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez sold 29,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total value of $7,666,307.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,717,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,842,350.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,873 shares of company stock valued at $13,567,148. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Msci by 172.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,893,000 after acquiring an additional 60,721 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in Msci by 0.5% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 48,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,660,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in Msci by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 128,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Msci in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Msci by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSCI opened at $260.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.69, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.16. Msci has a 1-year low of $138.88 and a 1-year high of $267.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.42.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is 50.84%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

