Zacks: Analysts Expect Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) to Post $0.61 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019 // No Comments

Analysts predict that Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Upland Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.69. Upland Software posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $3.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.33 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 11.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPLD. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Upland Software from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Upland Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPLD traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.27. The company had a trading volume of 121,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Upland Software has a one year low of $25.54 and a one year high of $54.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.49. The company has a market capitalization of $923.51 million, a PE ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.61.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Courter sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $49,909.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,027.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 2.3% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 24,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,743,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 525.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 39,195 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,987 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 38,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 155,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,070,000 after buying an additional 57,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upland Software (UPLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply