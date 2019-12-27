Zacks: Analysts Expect Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) to Post $0.61 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Upland Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.69. Upland Software posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $3.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Upland Software.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.33 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 11.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPLD. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Upland Software from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Upland Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPLD traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.27. The company had a trading volume of 121,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Upland Software has a one year low of $25.54 and a one year high of $54.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.49. The company has a market capitalization of $923.51 million, a PE ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.61.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Courter sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $49,909.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,027.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 2.3% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 24,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,743,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 525.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 39,195 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,987 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 38,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 155,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,070,000 after buying an additional 57,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upland Software (UPLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.