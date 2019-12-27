Zacks: Analysts Expect USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages predict that USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) will report ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for USA Compression Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). USA Compression Partners reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.03). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow USA Compression Partners.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $175.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

USAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Shares of USA Compression Partners stock opened at $17.65 on Friday. USA Compression Partners has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -41.05 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zazove Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 162,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 9,158 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 21,980 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in USA Compression Partners by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in USA Compression Partners by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 305,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

