Zacks: BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $90.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.94 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given BioSpecifics Technologies an industry rank of 66 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

Shares of BSTC stock opened at $58.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.38 and its 200 day moving average is $55.93. The stock has a market cap of $436.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.22. BioSpecifics Technologies has a twelve month low of $45.81 and a twelve month high of $73.31.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 million. BioSpecifics Technologies had a net margin of 64.23% and a return on equity of 21.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioSpecifics Technologies will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSTC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 140.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in BioSpecifics Technologies by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BioSpecifics Technologies by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioSpecifics Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in BioSpecifics Technologies by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioSpecifics Technologies Company Profile

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands.

