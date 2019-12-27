Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) to announce ($1.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aimmune Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.92). Aimmune Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.95) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aimmune Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($3.83). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.67) to ($2.98). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aimmune Therapeutics.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.89) EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on AIMT. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Aimmune Therapeutics to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $60.00 target price on Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price target on Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.10.

In other Aimmune Therapeutics news, insider Daniel C. Md Adelman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $600,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIMT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $38,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $76,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 336.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMT traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.67. 87,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,371. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.51. Aimmune Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $33.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of -0.03.

About Aimmune Therapeutics

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

