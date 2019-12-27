Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) to report $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Everi’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Everi posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 325%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Everi will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Everi had a net margin of 4.90% and a negative return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $134.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVRI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Everi in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of EVRI traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $13.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,630. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.80, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.75. Everi has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $13.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.89.

In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 30,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $375,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,686,093.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 31,050 shares of company stock worth $386,363 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Everi by 474.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,149,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after acquiring an additional 949,788 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Everi by 82.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 435,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 196,613 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Everi by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in Everi by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 158,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Everi during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

