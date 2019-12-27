Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) to Announce $0.20 EPS

Brokerages forecast that EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) will report earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.24. EVO Payments posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EVO Payments.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.83 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EVOP shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on EVO Payments in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EVO Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.68.

In other EVO Payments news, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $110,320.00. Also, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $55,600.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $498,720. 61.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVOP. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 22.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in EVO Payments during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in EVO Payments by 3,186.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EVO Payments during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 25.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVOP traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.42. 78,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,531. EVO Payments has a 1-year low of $21.81 and a 1-year high of $31.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.71. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.58.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

