Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $123.39 Million

Equities analysts expect Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) to announce sales of $123.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $124.30 million and the lowest is $122.10 million. Helios Technologies posted sales of $138.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full-year sales of $552.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $550.90 million to $553.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $531.69 million, with estimates ranging from $514.90 million to $552.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Helios Technologies.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

HLIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Helios Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

HLIO opened at $45.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.83. Helios Technologies has a one year low of $30.79 and a one year high of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 5th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.65%.

In related news, Director Douglas Britt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $432,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christine L. Koski sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $913,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,406.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,421 shares of company stock worth $1,295,728. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Helios Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,372,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Helios Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies in the second quarter worth $1,636,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies in the second quarter worth $2,483,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

