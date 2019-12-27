Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) to Announce $1.23 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) to announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hershey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.25. Hershey posted earnings per share of $1.26 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Hershey will report full year earnings of $5.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $5.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hershey.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.01. Hershey had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group set a $147.00 price target on shares of Hershey and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.53.

In other news, SVP Kevin R. Walling sold 17,745 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,736,811.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,878,503.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $986,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,842,480.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,604 shares of company stock worth $10,442,568 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $832,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Hershey by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,030,000 after buying an additional 2,064,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in Hershey by 45.0% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 19,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares during the period. 53.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSY opened at $146.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.72 and a 200-day moving average of $148.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Hershey has a 1-year low of $100.80 and a 1-year high of $162.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.773 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.65%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

