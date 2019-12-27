Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) to Announce -$0.25 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) to report ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hertz Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.04). Hertz Global posted earnings of ($0.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hertz Global will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hertz Global.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Hertz Global had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hertz Global in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hertz Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

NYSE:HTZ opened at $15.84 on Friday. Hertz Global has a 12-month low of $11.24 and a 12-month high of $21.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.18 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Hertz Global by 12.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 155,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 17,779 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Hertz Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $410,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Hertz Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in Hertz Global by 880.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 519,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after buying an additional 466,500 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Hertz Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000.

Hertz Global Company Profile

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

