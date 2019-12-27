Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) to Announce $0.06 EPS

Brokerages expect that MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for MarineMax’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. MarineMax posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $308.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.60 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HZO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Longbow Research downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.08.

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $16.68 on Friday. MarineMax has a 1 year low of $13.73 and a 1 year high of $21.09. The stock has a market cap of $358.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.46 and a 200 day moving average of $15.86.

In other news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $161,200.00. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in MarineMax by 229.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MarineMax in the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of MarineMax in the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 10.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

