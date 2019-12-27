Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Senesco Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ELOX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Brokerages expect Senesco Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ELOX) to report earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Senesco Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.27). Senesco Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, March 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Senesco Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($1.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.29). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Senesco Technologies.

Senesco Technologies (NYSE:ELOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07.

Shares of ELOX traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.93. 8,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,388. Senesco Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $14.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.49.

About Senesco Technologies

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

