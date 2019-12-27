Zacks: Brokerages Expect AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) to post ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AzurRx BioPharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.15). AzurRx BioPharma posted earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that AzurRx BioPharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AzurRx BioPharma.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZRX. Maxim Group set a $3.00 price objective on AzurRx BioPharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 target price on AzurRx BioPharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AzurRx BioPharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AzurRx BioPharma by 255.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 260,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 186,985 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma during the third quarter worth about $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AzurRx BioPharma by 57.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 15,463 shares in the last quarter. 9.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZRX opened at $1.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.11. AzurRx BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.00.

About AzurRx BioPharma

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc researches and develops non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, a yeast derived recombinant lipase, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, an enzymatic combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections and antibiotic-associated diarrhea.

