Zacks: Brokerages Expect BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) to Announce $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BEST’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.05. BEST posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BEST will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BEST.

Get BEST alerts:

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. BEST had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. BEST’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BEST. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BEST in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.40 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BEST from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.29.

Shares of NYSE BEST opened at $5.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.57 and a beta of 1.34. BEST has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $6.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of BEST in the third quarter valued at about $2,640,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in BEST during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,101,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in BEST during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,934,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BEST during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,841,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BEST during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.61% of the company’s stock.

BEST Company Profile

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

Featured Article: Trading based on a resistance level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BEST (BEST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.